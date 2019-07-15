- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Roll Call
- 4. Role of the Planning Commission
- 5. Approval of Agenda
- 6. Approval of June Meeting Minutes (Exhibit #1)
- 7. Open Forum
- 8. Unfinished Business
A. Project 2019-10: Preliminary Plat (Exhibit 2)
A Request from Mike Avery, MT Builders, Inc., and the City of Champlin for a Preliminary Plat for a Five-Lot Single Family Residential Subdivision. The Proposed Project, Known as Avery Estates, is Located at 11261 West River Road. The Legal Description of Said Properties is Lots 16 and 17, Block 1, WEST RIVER PARK
- 9. Public Hearings
A. Project 2019-11: Rezoning and Conditional Use Permit (Exhibit 3)
A Request from EAH Sports LLC for a Rezoning from Commercial highway (C-H) / PUD to Commercial General Business (C-2) / PUD for the Property Located at 11351 Aquila Drive (Lot 2, Block 1, South Pond Center, Hennepin County, Minnesota) and a Conditional use Permit for a Commercial Recreational Use, X-Golf, as a Tenant in the Multi-Tenant Building Located at 11351 Aquila Drive
B. Project 2019-12: Preliminary Plat, Site Plan and Conditional Use Permit (Exhibit 4)
A Request from Java Companies for a Preliminary Plat and Site Plan (Including Site Variances) to Construct a 4,000 Square Foot Multi-Tenant Retail Building and a Conditional Use Permit for a 1,500 Square Foot Restaurant use in Said Building. The Project is Located at Outlot C, CHAMPLIN RETAIL CENTRE, Hennepin County, Minnesota
- 10. Other Business
- 11. Adjournment
Champlin Planning Commission 7-15-2019
