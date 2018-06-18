- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Roll Call
- 4. Role of the Planning Commission
- 5. Approval of Agenda
- 6. Approval of April Meeting Minutes (Exhibit 1)
- 7. Open Forum
- 8. Unfinished Business
A. Project 2018-03: Preliminary Plat (Exhibit 2)
A Request from Accent Enterprises for a Preliminary Plat Converting Outlots B and C, Villas at Waters Edge into Buildable Lots
- 9. Public Hearings
A. Project 2018-10: Lot Split and Site Plan (Exhibit 3)
A Request from Robert Shaffer, on Behalf of Champlin Family Dental, for a Lot Split and Site Plan to Construct a 5,800 Square Foot Dental Office Building at 11942 Business Park Boulevard (Lot 2, Block 1, CHAMPLIN RETAIL CENTRE 2ND ADDITION, Hennepin County, Minnesota)
B. Project 2018-09: Variance and Conditional Use Permit (Exhibit 4)
A Request from Rick and Linda Moore for a 7.5 Foot Variance to the Front Yard Setback for an Attached Garage and a Conditional Use Permit to Construct an Attached Garage Exceeding 1,000 Square Foot at 12154 Mississippi Drive (Tract J, Registered Land Survey #251, Hennepin County, MN)
C. Project 2018-08: Lot Split and Variance (Exhibit 5)
A Request from Parent Custom Homes for a Lot Split Creating Two New Single Family Lots and a Five-Foot Variance to the 80 Foot Minimum Lot Width for the Lots. The Project is Located at 12012 Mississippi Drive (Lots 8 & 9, Auditor's Subdivision No. 311)
- 10. Other Business
- 11. Adjournment
Champlin Planning Commission 6-18-2018
Loading the player...