Champlin Planning Commission 6-17-2019

A. Project 2019-10: Preliminary Plat (Exhibit 2)



A Request from Mike Avery, MT Builders, Inc., and the City of Champlin for a Preliminary Plat for a Five-Lot Single Family Residential Subdivision. The Proposed Project, Known as Avery Estates, is Located at 11261 West River Road. The Legal Description of Said Properties is Lots 16 and 17, Block 1, WEST RIVER PARK