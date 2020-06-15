Champlin Planning Commission 6-15-2020

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Roll Call
- 4. Role of the Planning Commission
- 5. Approval of Agenda
- 6. Approval of may 18, 2020 Meeting Minutes (Exhibit 1)
- 7. Open Forum
- 8. New Business
A. Project 2020-07: Lot Split (Exhibit 2)
A Request from Brad Bethke, Island Rentals LLC, Waiver of Platting/Lot Split Located at 11261 West River Road. The Proposed Lot Split Creates a New Single-Family Residential Lot
B. Project 2020-08: CUP Pool (Exhibit 3)
A Request from Ryan Sabas for a Conditional Use Permit for Inground Swimming Pool Within the Mississippi River Corridor Located at 11816 Mississippi Dr. N
C. Project 2020-09: Mississippi Crossings Phase II (Exhibit 4)
A Request from Greco Development and The City of Champlin for a Rezoning, Preliminary Planned Unit Development Plan, Preliminary Plat and Site Plan Supporting a Public Pavillion, Parking Lot and Park-Related Improvements on 10.6 Acres Generally Located north of Trunk Highway 169, West of East River Entry and Southeast of East River Parkway. Properties Included in the Plat are as Follows: 218, 222, 228, 230 and 300 East River Parkway, 217 & 220 Dowlin Street, 230 Miller Road, & 300 Jefferson Highway
- 9. Other Business
A. Report on City Council Action (Food Trucks and Lot Split at 1409 Winnetka Avenue)
- 10. Adjournment
