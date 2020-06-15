Champlin Planning Commission 6-15-2020

C. Project 2020-09: Mississippi Crossings Phase II (Exhibit 4)



A Request from Greco Development and The City of Champlin for a Rezoning, Preliminary Planned Unit Development Plan, Preliminary Plat and Site Plan Supporting a Public Pavillion, Parking Lot and Park-Related Improvements on 10.6 Acres Generally Located north of Trunk Highway 169, West of East River Entry and Southeast of East River Parkway. Properties Included in the Plat are as Follows: 218, 222, 228, 230 and 300 East River Parkway, 217 & 220 Dowlin Street, 230 Miller Road, & 300 Jefferson Highway