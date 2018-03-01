Champlin Planning Commission 5-21-2018

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Roll Call
- 4. Role of The Planning Commission
- 5. Approval of Agenda
- 6. Approval of April Meeting Minutes (Exhibit 1)
- 7. Open Forum
- 8. Unfinished Business
A. Project 2018-03: Preliminary Plat (Exhibit 2)
A Request from Accent Enterprises for a Preliminary Plat Converting Outlots B and C, Villas at Waters Edge into Buildable Lots
- 9. Public Hearings
A. Project 2018-03: Planned Unit Development Plan Amendment (Exhibit 3)
A Request for an Amendment to the Villas at Waters Edge Planned Unit Development Plan (PUD) Setting Minimum Lot Sizes at 6,350 Square Feet
B. Project 2018-05: Preliminary Plat (Exhibit 4)
A Request from Boulder Contracting LLC for a Preliminary Plat Converting Outlot 1, Alps Addition into Five Single Family Residential Lots
- 1.0 Other Business
A. Comprehensive Plan Update
- 11. Adjournment