Champlin Planning Commission 5-18-2020

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Roll Call
- 4. Role of the Planning Commission
- 5. Approval of Agenda
- 6. Approval of March 16, 2020 Meeting Minutes (Exhibit 1)
- 7. Open Forum
- 8. New Business
A. Project 2020-03: Lot Split (Exhibit 2)
A Request from Brad Bethke, Island Rentals LLC, for a Lot Split of the Property Located at 1409 Winnetka Avenue. The Proposed Lot Split Creates a New Single-Family Residential Lot
B. Project 2020-04: Ordinance Amendment (Exhibit 3)
City Initiated Ordinance Amendment in response to May 28, 2019 Moratorium Regarding Hotels and Extended Stay Hotels
- 9. Other Business
A. Project 2020-06: Information about Proposed Mobile Food Unit Ordinance (Exhibit 4)
- 10. Adjournment