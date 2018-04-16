Champlin Planning Commission 4-16-2018

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Roll Call
- 4. Role of the Planning Commission
- 5. Approval of Agenda
- 6. Approval of January and February Meeting Minutes (Exhibits 1, 2 & 3)
- 7. Open Forum
- 8. Public Hearings
A. Project 2018-02: Rezoning, Site Plan and Conditional Use Permit (Exhibit 1)
A Request from Round Lake Commons LLC for a Rezoning, Site Plan, Including one site Variance, and Conditional Use Permit for a Car Wash (Top Wash) on Lot 1, Block 1, Coler Farms
B Project 2018-03: Preliminary Plat (Exhibit 4)
A Request from Accent Enterprises for a Preliminary Plat Converting Outlots B and C, Villas at Waters Edge into Two Lots. The New Plat is Known as Villas at Waters Edge Second Addition
- 9. Other Business
- 10. Adjournment