- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Roll Call
- 4. Role of the Planning Commission
- 5. Approval of Agenda
- 6. Approval of Minutes
A. February 2017 Meeting Minutes (Exhibit #1)
- 7. Open Forum
- 8. Public Hearings
A. Project 2017-03: Galloway Estates (Exhibit #2)
A request from the City of Champlin for a Comprehensive Land Use Plan amendment from Park to Low Density Residential, a rezoning from Residential Agricultural (R-A) to Single Family Residential (R-1) and preliminary plat for a five-lot single family residential subdivision known as Galloway Estates.
B. Project 2017-05: Conditional Use Permit (Exhibit #3)
A request from Scenic Sign Corporation for a conditional use permit to erect an electronic message center sign at 100 Miller Road.
- 9. Other Business
- 10. Adjournment