Champlin Planning Commission 3-18-2019

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Roll Call
- 4. Role of the Planning Commission
- 5. Approval of Agenda
- 6. Approval of February Meeting Minutes (Exhibit #1)
- 7. Open Forum
- 8. Public Hearings
A. Project 2019-05: Krown Eatery (Exhibit 2)
A Request for Conditional Use Permit to Operate a 2,200 Square Foot Restaurant at 12454 Champlin Drive (Lot 1, Block 1, CHAMPLIN PLAZA ADDITION)
B. Project 2019-04: Emery Village Reserve 3rd Addition (Exhibit 3)
A Request for a Land Use Amendment, Rezoning, Preliminary Planned Unit Development Plan and Preliminary Plat for a 52-Unit Townhome/Condominium Development on Outlot A, EMERY VILLAGE
- 9. Other Business
- 10. Adjournment