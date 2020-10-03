Champlin Planning Commission 3-10-2020

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Roll Call
- 4. Role of the Planning Commission
- 5. Approval of Agenda
- 6. Approval of January Meeting Minutes (Exhibit #1)
- 7. Open Forum
- 8. New Business
A. Project 2020-02: Variance (Exhibit 2)
A Request from Value Homes, LLC for a Variance to Exceed Maximum Accessory Building Square Footage for the Property Located at 10902 River Pines Drive North (Lot 10, Block 2, MISSISSIPPI RIVER PINES)
B. Project 2020-01: PUD Amendment and Conditional Use Permit (Exhibit 3)
A Request from Wade Carlson, Elm Creek Brewing Company, for an Amendment to the Champlin Marketplace Planned Unit Development Supporting a Brewery/Tap Room as a Conditional Use for the Property Located at 11469 Marketplace Drive (Lot 1, Block 1, WESTWOOD NORTH 6TH ADDITION) and a Conditional Use Permit for a Brewery/Tap Room on Said Property
- 9. Other Business
- 10. Adjournment