Champlin Planning Commission 3-10-2020

B. Project 2020-01: PUD Amendment and Conditional Use Permit (Exhibit 3)



A Request from Wade Carlson, Elm Creek Brewing Company, for an Amendment to the Champlin Marketplace Planned Unit Development Supporting a Brewery/Tap Room as a Conditional Use for the Property Located at 11469 Marketplace Drive (Lot 1, Block 1, WESTWOOD NORTH 6TH ADDITION) and a Conditional Use Permit for a Brewery/Tap Room on Said Property