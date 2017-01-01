Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Roll Call
- 4. Role of the Planning Commission
- 5. Approval of Agenda
- 6. Approval of Minutes
A. January 2017 Meeting Minutes (Exhibit #1)
- 7. Open Forum
- 8. Public Hearings
A. Project 2017-03: Galloway Estates (Exhibit #2)
A Request from the City of Champlin for a Comprehensive Land Use Plan Amendment from Park to Low Density Residential, a Rezoning from Residential Agricultural (R-A) to Single Family Residential (R-1) and Preliminary Plat for a Five-Lot Single Family Residential Subdivision Known as Galloway Estates
- 9. Other Business
A. City Council Action Report
- 10. Adjournment