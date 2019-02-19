Champlin Planning Commission 2-19-2019

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Roll Call
- 4. Role of the Planning Commission
- 5. Approval of Agenda
- 6. Approval of January Meeting Minutes (Exhibit #1)
- 7. Open Forum
- 8. Public Hearings
A. Project 2019-03: Parkside Villas (Exhibit 2)
A Request for a Rezoning, Preliminary Planned Unit Development Plan and Preliminary Plat for a 56-Lot Single Family Residential Villa Development
- 9. Other Business
A. Report from January 28th City Council Meeting - Tim LaCroix
- 10. Adjournment