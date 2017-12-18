- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Roll Call
- 4. Role of the Planning Commission
- 5. Approval of Agenda
- 6. Approval of October Meeting Minutes (Exhibit #1)
- 7. Open Forum
- 8. Public Hearings
A. Project 2017-25: Lot Split (Exhibit 2)
A Request from Walter Procenko for a Lot Split of the Property Located at 7810 -114th Avenue North. The Lot Split Creates a New Single Family Residential Lot Adjacent to 114th Avenue North
B. Project 2017-24: Site Plan (Exhibit 3)
A Request from Target Corp. for Site Plan Approval for Signage and Facade Improvements at Super Target Located at 11990 Business Park Boulevard (Lot 1, Block 1, CHAMPLIN RETAIL CENTRE, Hennepin County, Minnesota)
C. Project 2017-23: Site Plan (Exhibit 4)
A Request from Aldi, Inc. for Site Plan Approval to Construct a 3,400 Square Foot Addition on to Their Existing Grocery Store at 11620 Theatre Drive (Lot 2, Block 1, ELM CREEK COMMONS, Hennepin County, Minnesota)
- 9. Other Business
- 10. Adjournment
Champlin Planning Commission 12-18-2017
Loading the player...