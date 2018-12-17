Champlin Planning Commission 12-17-2018

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Roll Call
- 4. Role of the Planning Commission
- 5. Approval of Agenda
- 6. Approval of November Meeting Minutes (Exhibits 1 and 2)
- 7. Open Forum
- 8. Public Hearings
A. Project 2018-19: Conditional Use Permit (Exhibit 3)
A Request from Jim Merkl, Champlin Sinclair Station, for a Conditional use Permit to Install an Electronic Message Center Sign at 120 Curtis Road (Lots 2 and 3 Except Highway, Block 17, CHAMPLIN)
- 9. Other Business
A. 2019 Chairperson Nominations
B. Expiring Terms - Rebeccah Parks (Ward 1) and Chad Darr (Ward 3)
- 10. Adjournment