Champlin Planning Commission 12-16-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Roll Call
- 4. Role of the Planning Commission
- 5. Approval of Agenda
- 6. Approval of November Meeting Minutes (Exhibit #1)
- 7. Open Forum
- 8. Public Hearings
A. Project 2019-19: Zoning Ordinance Amendment (Exhibit 2)
A Request from the City of Champlin to Amend Section 126-389 of the Zoning Ordinance Regarding Rear Yard Fence Regulations for Riparian Properties Along the Mississippi River
- 9. Other Business
A. Report on City Council Action from December 9th
B. Appointment of Tim LaCroix to Park Bond Exploration Committee
C. Electronic Packets Discussion
D. Commission Reappointments - Streitz, Manemann and Headding
E. Chairperson Nomination and Vice-Chairperson Appointment
- 10. Adjournment