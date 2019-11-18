Champlin Planning Commission 11-18-2019

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Roll Call
- 4. Role of the Planning Commission
- 5. Approval of Agenda
- 6. Approval of October Meeting Minutes (Exhibit #1)
- 7. Open Forum
- 8. Public Hearings
A. Project 2019-15: Rezoning, Planned unit Development Plan and Site Plan for 214-Unit Multi-Family Apartment (Exhibit 2)
A Request from Greco for a Rezoning, Planned Unit Development Plan and Site Plan for a 214-Unit Multi-Family Residential Development on Lot 1, Block 1, CHAMPLIN MISSISSIPPI CROSSING
- 9. Other Business
- 10. Adjournment