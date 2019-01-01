- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Roll Call
- 4. Role of the Planning Commission
- 5. Approval of Agenda
- 6. Approval of July Meeting Minutes (Exhibit #1)
- 7. Open Forum
- 8. Public Hearings
A. Project 2019-01: Site Plan, Top Wash Car Wash (Exhibit 2)
A Request from Round Lake Commons LLC for Site Plan Modifications to a Previously Approve Site Plan for a Car Wash (Top Wash) on Lot 1, Block 1, Coler Farms
B. Project 2019-16: Site Plan, Champlin Brooklyn Park Academy (Exhibit 3)
A Request from Anoka Hennepin Schools - ISD No. 11 for Site Plan and Conditional Use Permit for a Building Addition and Parking/Site Improvements to the Existing Elementary School Campus (Champlin Brooklyn Park Academy for Math and Environmental Sciences). The Project is Located at 6100 - 109th Avenue North
C. Project 2019-18: 2020 Through 2029 Capital Improvement Plan
A Request from the City of Champlin for Review and Consideration of the 2020 Through 2029 capital Improvement Plan
- 9. Other Business
A. Update on Mississippi Crossings Planning
- 10. Adjournment
Champlin Planning Commission 10-21-2019
