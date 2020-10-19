Champlin Planning Commission 10-19-2020

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Roll Call
- 4. Approval of Agenda
- 5. Approval of September 21, 2020 Meeting Minutes (Exhibit 1)
- 6. Open Forum
- 7. New Business
A. Project 2020-22: Plat (Exhibit 2)
A request from Jeff Tillemans for Preliminary and Final Plat at 7810 114th Ave and 11408 Winnetka (Co Rd 103) Champlin (PID: 3212021230103 and 3212021230005) to Divide the Property into three single-family residential lots
B. Project 2020-24: CUP Mississippi River Stabilization (Exhibit 3)
A request from John Pound for CUP grading and Mississippi River stabilization at 11724 Mississippi Drive
- 8. Other Business
- 9. Adjournment