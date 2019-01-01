Champlin Planning Commission 1-22-2019

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Roll Call
- 4. Role of the Planning Commission
- 5. Approval of Agenda
- 6. Approval of December Meeting Minutes (Exhibit #1)
- 7. Open Forum
- 8. Public Hearings
A. Project 2019-01: Site Plan Amendment (Exhibit 2)
A Request from Round Lake Commons LLC for Site Plan Modifications for a Car Wash (Top Wash) on Lot 1, Block 1, Coler Farms
- 9. Other Business
A. Mutual Expectations and Pledge to Residents Agreements
- 10. Adjournment