Champlin Planning Commission 1-16-2018

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Roll Call (Introduction of New Commissioner Rebeccah Parks)
- 4. Role of the Planning Commission
- 5. Approval of Agenda
- 6. Approval of December Meeting Minutes (Exhibit #1)
- 7. Open Forum
- 8. Public Hearings
A. Project 2018-01: PUD Amendment and Conditional Use Permit (Exhibit 2)
A Request from CNC Metalcraft, LLC to Amend the Elm Creek Business Center PUD and for a Conditional Use Permit Allowing Limited Outside Storage at 11100 Jefferson Highway (Lot 8, Block 1, Elm Creek Business Business Center)
- 9. Other Business
A. Mutual Expectations and Pledge to Residents Agreements
- 10. Adjournment