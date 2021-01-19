Champlin Planning Commission 01-19-2021

Loading the player...
- CALL TO ORDER
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
- ROLL CALL
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- APPROVAL OF MINUTES December 21, 2020
- OPEN FORUM
- PUBLIC HEARING Text amendment to Section 126-161 of the Zoning Ordinance regarding architectural standards for commercial, industrial, and multi-family buildings.
- OTHER BUSINESS Mississippi River Corridor Critical Area update (Exhibit 3)
- OTHER BUSINESS 1. Approved CUP for Erbert and Gerbert’s restaurant at 11350 Aquila Drive North 2. Approved PUD Amendment and CUP to allow outdoor storage at 8900/8850 109th Ave N
- ADJOURNMENT