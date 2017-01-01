Champlin Planning Commission 8-21-2017

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Roll Call (Resignation of Commissioner Costello)
- 4. Role of the Planning Commission
- 5. Approval of Agenda
- 6. Approval of July Meeting Minutes (Exhibit #1)
- 7. Open Forum
- 8. Public Hearings
A. Project 2017-15: Site Plan and Conditional Use Permit (Exhibit 2)
A Request from Interplan LLC for a Site Plan and Conditional Use Permit to Construct a 10,340 Square Foot Child Care Center on Lot 3, Block 1, Elm Creek Commons (Parcel Just South of Buffalo Wild Wings)
- 9. Other Business
- 10. Adjournment