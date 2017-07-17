Champlin Planning 7-17-2017

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Roll Call
- 4. Role of the Planning Commission
- 5. Approval of Agenda
- 6. Approval of June Meeting Minutes (Exhibit #1)
- 7. Open Forum
- 8. Public Hearings
A. Project 2017-15: Conditional Use Permit (Exhibit 2)
A Request from Brent Parent to Construct an In-Ground Swimming Pool at 10984 Mississippi Drive
B. Project 2017-17: Conditional Use Permit Amendment (Exhibit 3)
A Request from Pour Wine Bar and Bistro to Amend Hours of Operation for their Planned Business at 12379 Champlin Drive (Former Yummy Buffet Location)
- 9. Other Business
- 10. Adjournment