Champlin Parks & Recreation 12-08-2020

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- Approval of Agenda
- Approval of Minutes
- 5. Announcements
- 6. Resident Forum
- 7. RCA Approve 2021 Chair and Vice Chair Appointments
- 8. RCA Approve Plans and Specifications and Order Advertising for Josephine Nunn Park Trail Reconstruction Project.
- 9. RCA Approve Champlin Ice Forum R-22 Recon. Bids
- 10. RCA Approve Might Ducks Grant Application
- 11. RCA Approve Plans and Specs. and Order Advertising for CIF Dasher Board System
- 12. Other business