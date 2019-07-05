Champlin Park and Rec 5-7-2019

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Approval of Agenda
- 4. Approval of Minutes From:
- 5. Announcements
a. Father Hennepin Festival June 7, 8, 9
b. Splash Pad Opening Tues. May 28th
c. Shed Fest September 21st
- 6. Resident forum
- 7. RCA Chair and Vice Chair Positions
- 8. Park and Recreation Update
a. Trail Construction on Oregon and Quebec
b. Pines Park Parking Lot Paving
c. Andrews Park Trail Connections
d. New Shuttle Bus Van
e. Trails and Bridges Project Mill Pond Area
- 9. Adjournment