Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Approval of Agenda
- 4. Approval of Minutes
- 5. Annoucements
A. Softball Registrations
B. Gun Show April 29th and 30th
C. Easter Egg Hunt April 14th Andrews Park
D. Sponsorships for Father Hennepin Festival
E. Father Hennepin Festival is June 9, 10, and 11
F. Splash Pad Opens May 30th
- 6. Resident Forum
- 7. Approve 1001 Cartway Trail
- 8. Park and Recreation Updates
A. Warming House Improvements
B. Disc Golf Course
C. Andrews Field # 5 Lighting Imp. Project
- 9. Adjournment