Champlin ERC 6-1-2020

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Minutes
• November 4, 2019 Regular Meeting
• November 4, 2019 Work Session
•February 13, 2020 Work Session
- 5. Open Forum
- 6. New Business
• Landscaping for Water Quality Grant - Application Review
• Review 2020 Curbside Collection of Used Appliances Program
• Review of April 14th Metro Blooms Webinar
• MPCA Rules Update
• Elm Creek Stream Restoration Project Update
- 7. Commissioner Reports
- 8. 2020 Schedule
• June 8th at 7:00 pm - ERC Annual Report to the City Council
• August Tour / Next Regular Meeting
• Night to Unite: Scheduled for October 6th
- 9. Adjournment