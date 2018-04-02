Champlin ERC 5-7-2018

May 14th at 7 pm City Council Meeting - Award of 2018 Grants



May 19th from 9 am to 1 pm at Champlin Cinema 14 - Recycling Event



May 21st Appliance Recycling Curbside Collection (Purchase Sticker by May 15th)



June - No Regular Meeting



June 11th at 7 pm City Council Meeting - 2017 ERC Annual Report



July 16th at 6 pm Joint City Council/ERC Meeting, RE: Comprehensive Plan



August 6th - ERC Work Session/Tour



August 7th Night to Unite