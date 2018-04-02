- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Minutes
April 2, 2018 Regular Meeting
April 2, 2018 Work Session
- 5. Open Forum
Landscaping for Water Quality Applicants
Sue Bracker, Lakeside Circle Cul-de-Sac
Sharon Ramler and William Wahlstron, 10904 Xylon Ave N
Stacy & Bill Lasser, 9545 Hillside Drive
Julie Zdrazil, Donnie Galloway Park
- 6. New Business
Metro Blooms Program Review (April 4th) - Asst. City Engineer Todd Tuominen
- 7. Commissioner Reports
Arbor Tree Sapling Giveaway Review (April 27th) - Commissioner Kari Martin
2018 Earth Day Clean-Up Event Report (April 26th) - Chair Jared Galligan
- 8. ERC Schedule
May 14th at 7 pm City Council Meeting - Award of 2018 Grants
May 19th from 9 am to 1 pm at Champlin Cinema 14 - Recycling Event
May 21st Appliance Recycling Curbside Collection (Purchase Sticker by May 15th)
June - No Regular Meeting
June 11th at 7 pm City Council Meeting - 2017 ERC Annual Report
July 16th at 6 pm Joint City Council/ERC Meeting, RE: Comprehensive Plan
August 6th - ERC Work Session/Tour
August 7th Night to Unite
- 9. Adjournment
Champlin ERC 5-7-2018
