Champlin ERC 5-6-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Minutes
•April 1, 2019 Regular Meeting
• April 1, 2019 Work Session
- 5. Open Forum
- 6. Special Presentations - Landscaping for Water Quality Grant
• Mill Pond Gables - Eleanor Gross/Gail McNulty/Jaymee Kjelland
• 13073 Rever Lane North - Julie Fetch
• 10904 Xylon Avenue North - Sharon Ramler/William Wahlstrom
• 7206 116th Place North - Laura Nijssen
• Heather Ward, 150 Lowell Road
• Chris and Donna Herrlin, 200 Lowell Road
- 7. Commissioner Reports
- 8. ERC Schedule
• Recycling Drop-Off Event: Saturday, May 18th from 9am to 1 pm at the Champlin Cinema 14
• Appliance Recycling Curbside Collection Event: Monday, May 20th. Purchase a Sticker at City Hall by Wednesday, May 15th for $15 Per Appliance
• City Council Regular Meeting: Monday, Jun 10th at 7 pm - Presentation of ERC Annual Report
- 9. Adjournment