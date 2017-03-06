- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Membership
• Recognition of Vice-Chair Moe's Years of Service on the ERC/Selection as Ward 2 City Councilmember
- 5. Minutes
• March 6, 2017 Work Session
• March 6, 2017 Regular Meeting
- 6. Open Forum
- 7. Environmental Education & Project Grant
• Jackson Middle School, Environmental Science Program - Sarah Garrett
- 8. Old Business
- 9. New Business
• City Project Updates - Asst. City Engineer Todd Tuominen
- 10. Commissioner Reports
• Arbor Day - April 28, 2017 - Vice Chair Moe
- 11. ERC Schedule
• April 6th at 6 pm, City Hall - Rain Garden Presentation, Sign Up Online at www.Metroblooms.org
• April 27th at 5 pm at Andrews Park - Earth Day Clean-Up Event (Alternate Date May 4th at 5 pm) Register by Contracting the City Clerk at Clerk@ci.champlin.mn.us or Calling City Hall
• April 28th - Arbor Day
• May 1st at 7 pm - Regular Meeting
• May 20th from 9 am to 1 pm at Champlin Cinema 14 - Recycling Event
• May 22nd Appliance Recycling Curbside Collection (Purchase Sticker by May 16th for $12 per Appliance)
• May 22nd at 7 pm, City Council Meeting - ERC 2016 Annual Report & Award of 2017 Grants
• June & July - No Meeting
• August 7th - ERC Annual Tour
• August 16th from 9 am to 1 pm - Farmers Market Booth
- 12. Adjournment
Champlin ERC 4-3-2017
