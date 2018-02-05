- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Minutes
•February 5, 2018 Regular Meeting
• February 5, 2018 Worksession
- 5. Open Forum
- 6. Environmental Education & Project Grant Applicants
• Girl Scout Troop 1453 - Bat House Project - April Eisenberg
• Jackson Middle School 8th Grade Environmental Science Class - Service Learning Projects - Sarah Garrett
- 7. New Business
• Yard Waste Program Update - City Clerk Roberta Colotti
- 8. Commissioner Reports
- 9. ERC Schedule
• April 4th at 6:30 pm, City Hall - Metro Blooms
• April 7th from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm - Metro Environment Commissions Conference
• April 26th at 5 pm at Andrews Park - Earth Day Clean-Up Event (Alternate Date May 3rd at 5 pm)
• April 27th - Arbor Day
• May 7th at 7 pm - Regular Meeting
• May 14th at 7 pm City Council Meeting - ERC 2017 Annual Report & Award of 2018 Grants
• May 19th from 9am to 1 pm at Champlin Cinema 14 - Recycling Event
• May 21st Appliance Recycling Curbside Collection (Purchase Sticker by May 15th)
• June 4th at 7 pm - Regular Meeting (Comprehensive Plan)
• July - No Meeting
• August 6th - ERC Work Session/Tour
• August 7th - Night to Unite
- 10. Adjournment
Champlin ERC 4-2-2018
Loading the player...