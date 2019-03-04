Champlin ERC 4-1-2019

• Earth Day Clean-Up Event: Thursday, April 25th Beginning at 5p.m. at Andrews Park. Register to Volunteer by Sending an Email to Clerk@ci.champlin.mn.us or Calling 763-923-7111. In the Event of Inclement Weather, the Alternative Date is Thursday, May 2nd at 5p.m. at Andrews Park



• ERC Meeting on May 6th at 7 p.m. at City Hall



• Recycling Drop-Off Event: Saturday May 18th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Champlin Cinema 14



• Appliance Recycling Curbside Collection Event: Monday, May 20th. Purchase a Sticker at City Hall by Wednesday, May 15th for $15 per Appliance