• ERC Meeting on April 1st at 7 pm at City Hall



• Metro Blooms Speaker on Thursday, April 4th at 6 pm at City Hall. Register Online at www.metroblooms.org



• Earth Day Clean-Up Event: Thursday, April 25th Beginning at 5 pm at Andrews Park. Register to Volunteer by Sending an Email to Clerk@ci.champlin.mn.us or Calling 763-923-7111. In the Event of Inclement Weather, the Alternative Date is Thursday, May 2nd at 5 pm at Andrews Park



• ERC Meeting on May 6th at 7 pm at City Hall



• Recycling Drop-Off Event: Saturday, May 18th from 9am to 1 pm at the Champlin Cinema 14



• Appliance Recycling Curbside Collection Event: Monday, May 20th. Purchase a Sticker at City Hall by Wednesday, May 15th for $15 Per Appliance