- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Minutes
• November 6, 2017 Regular Meeting
• November 6, 2017 Worksession
- 5. Membership
• Recognize the 2018 City Council Appointment of Chair Galligan and Vice Chair Coan
• Recognize the Re-Appointment of Commissioner Galligan to a Three-Year Term Ending 12/31/20
- 6. Open Forum
- 7. Old Business
- 7. Comprehensive Plan
• Surface Water Quality Plan - Asst City Engineer Todd Tuominen
- 8. New Business
• Renew - ERC Pledge to the Residents - City Clerk Roberta Colotti
• Renew - ERC Mutual Expectations Agreement - City Clerk Roberta Colotti
• March Library Display Case - City Clerk Roberta Colotti
• Landscaping for Water Quality Grant Program - City Clerk Roberta Colotti
• Environmental Education & Project Grant Program - City Clerk Roberta Colotti
- 9. Commissioner Reports
- 10. ERC Schedule
• March 5th at 7 pm - Regular Meeting
• April 2nd at 7 pm - Regular Meeting
• April 4 at 6:30 pm City Hall - Metro Blooms
• April 26th at 5 pm at Andrews Park - Earth Day Clean-Up Event (Alternate Date May 3rd at 5 pm)
• April 27th - Arbor Day
• May 7th at 7 pm - Regular Meeting
• May 14th at 7pm, City Council Meeting - ERC 2017 Annual Report & Award of 2018 Grants
• May 19th from 9 am to 1 pm at Champlin Cinema 14- Recycling Event
• May 21st Appliance Recycling Curbside Collection (Purchase Sticker by May 15th)
• June 4th at 7 pm - Regular Meeting (Comprehensive Plan)
• July - No Meeting
• August 6th - ERC Work Session/Tour
• August 7th - Night to Unite
- 11. Adjournment
-
-
Champlin ERC 2-5-2018
Loading the player...