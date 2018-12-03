Champlin ERC 2-4-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Minutes
• December 3, 2018 Regular Meeting
• December 3, 2018 Worksession
- 5. Open Forum
- 6. New Business
• Recognition of City Council Appointment of Chair Galligan and Vice Chair Detzler
• Recognition of City Council Re-Appointment of Commissioner Martenson to a Three-Year Term (12/31/21)
• Renew - ERC Pledge to the Residents
• Renew - ERC Mutual Expectations Agreement
• Elm Creek Stream Restoration Project Update
• Mill Pond: Raingarden Project
• Announcement of Upcoming ERC Events
A. Applications are now Available on the City's Website for the 2019 Landscaping for Water Quality Grant and Environmental Education & Project Grant at www.ci.champlin.mn.us
B. The ERC will be Sponsoring the Library Display Case During the Month of March
C. Metro Blooms Speaker on Creating Resilient Yards: Thursday, April 4th from 6 pm to 8:30 pm at City Hall. Register Online at www.metroblooms.org
-
D. Earth Day Clean-Up Event: Thursday, April 25th Beginning at 5 pm at Andrews Park. Register to Volunteer by Sending an Email to Clerk@ci.champlin.mn.us or Calling 763.923.7111
E. The ERC is Sponsoring an Arbor Day Tree Sapling Giveaway Program for the Students at Jackson Middle School on Friday, April 26th. The Trees are Provided by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - Forestry
F. Recycling Drop-Off Event: Saturday, May 18th from 9 am to 1 pm at the Champlin Cinema 14
G. Appliance Recycling Curbside Collection Event: Monday, May 20th. Purchase a Sticker at City Hall by Wednesday, May 15th for $15 Per Appliance
- 7. Commissioner Reports
- 8. Adjournment