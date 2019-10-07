Champlin ERC 11-4-2019

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Minutes
• October 7, 2019 Regular Meeting
- 5. Membership
• Announcement: Residents Interested in Serving on the ERC are Invited to Apply Using the Application Form Available on the City's Website and at City Hall. For More Information Contact the City Clerk at 763-923-7111.
- 6. Open Forum
- 7. New Business
• Elm Creek Stream Restoration Phase IV (Improvement Project No. 21913)
• 2019/2020 Refuse & Recycling Holiday Schedule
- 8. Commissioner Reports
- 9. Adjournment