Champlin EDA/City Council Meeting 10-23-2017

- Champlin EDA Agenda
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approval of Agenda
- 4. Approval of Minutes::
September 11, 2017 Regular Meeting
1. Award Demolition Contract
2. Development Update
- 5. Adjournment
- Champlin City Council Agenda
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 4. Minutes:
October 2, 2017 Budget Worksession
October 10, 2017 Closed Session
October 10, 2017 Regular Session
- 6. Bills:
October 23, 2017
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Oath of Office for New Deputy Chief and New Officers
2. Comprehensive Plan Schedule
3. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
4. Resolution No. 2017-108 Accepting the Bids and Awarding the Contract for the Independence Avenue Rain Garden and Pond (Improvement Project No. 21716)
5. Approve Cooperative Agreement with Elm Creek Watershed Management Commission for Mississippi Shoreline Stabilization Improvements (Improvement Project No. 21509)
6. Approve Cooperative Agreement with Elm Creek Watershed Management Commission for the Elm Creek Dam and Flood Mitigation Improvements (Improvement Project No. 21008)
7. Resolution No. 2017-109 Accepting the Bid and Awarding the Contract for the Elm Creek Greenway Trail (Improvement Project No. 21703)
8. Resolution No. 2017-110 Approving the 2018 Hennepin Youth Sports Program Grant Application for Richardson Park
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. Public Hearings
9. Resolution No. 2017-111 Approving the Vacation of Five Feet of an Existing 10 Foot Side Yard Drainage and Utility Easement at 10946 Orchard Circle (Lot 8, Block 1, Nokomis Pass): Lisa Olberding (Project 2017-21)
10. Resolution No. 2017-112 Adopting Assessments for Unpaid Rental Inspection Fees and Grass and Weed Changes
11. Resolution No. 2017-113 Adopting the Certification to the 2018 Taxes the Cost of Abating Diseased Trees
12. Resolution No. 2017-114 Adopting the Assessment on Delinquent Water, Sanitary Sewer, Storm Water, Street Light and Refuse Fees
13. Resolution No. 2017-115 Adopting the Assessment for Unpaid Operations and Maintenance Charges for Storm Water Management/Sedimentation Ponds
- 12. New Business
14. Resolution No. 2017-116 Accepting the Feasibility Study and Ordering a Public Hearing for Street Improvements Within the Charest Woodlawn Addition (Improvement Project No. 21801)
- 13. Adjournment
Champlin EDA/City Council Meeting 10-23-2017
Loading the player...