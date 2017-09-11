Champlin EDA/City Council Meeting 10-23-2017

4. Resolution No. 2017-108 Accepting the Bids and Awarding the Contract for the Independence Avenue Rain Garden and Pond (Improvement Project No. 21716)



5. Approve Cooperative Agreement with Elm Creek Watershed Management Commission for Mississippi Shoreline Stabilization Improvements (Improvement Project No. 21509)



6. Approve Cooperative Agreement with Elm Creek Watershed Management Commission for the Elm Creek Dam and Flood Mitigation Improvements (Improvement Project No. 21008)



7. Resolution No. 2017-109 Accepting the Bid and Awarding the Contract for the Elm Creek Greenway Trail (Improvement Project No. 21703)



8. Resolution No. 2017-110 Approving the 2018 Hennepin Youth Sports Program Grant Application for Richardson Park