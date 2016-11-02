3. Resolution No. 2017-02 Designating the Official Newspaper for 2017



4. Resolution No. 2017-03 Designating Official Depositories for 2017



5. Approve 2017 Recording Secretary Service Agreement



6. Resolution No. 2017-04 Increasing Typical Utility and Street Fees



7. Resolution No. 2016-05 Increasing Northwest Area Sanitary Sewer and Storm Sewer Trunk Fees and Storm Sewer District 10A and 10B Fees



8. Designation of Interactive Meeting Technology for 2017

9. 2017 City Council Appointments



A. Appointment of Acting Mayor for 2017



B. Resolution No. 2017-06 Regarding Appointments to the Anoka-Champlin Fire Board



C. Resolution 2017-07 Regarding Appointments to the Quad Cities Cable Communications Commission



D. Resolution No. 2017-08 Regarding Appointment to the School District Advisory Council for Community Education



E. Resolution No. 2017-09 Regarding Appointments to Champlin Farmers Market Board



10. Appointment of Commissioners/Appointment of Chairperson and Vice Chairperson for Planning, Environmental Resources, and Parks and Recreation Commissions



11. Accept Resignation of Public Service Worker



12. Resolution No. 2017-10 Rejecting Construction of Noise Wall H and noise Wall I Along T.H. 169, Adjacent to Veterans Park and Doris Kemp Park (Improvement Project No. 21309)



13. Resolution No. 2017-11 Authorizing the Residential Recycling Grant Agreement



14. Resolution No. 2017-12 Providing for the Prepayment and Redemption of Certain Outstanding General Bonds of the City