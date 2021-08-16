- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
- 3. INTRODUCTIONS/ROLL CALL
- 4. APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- 5. ADOPTION OF MINUTES
5.1. Adoption of Regular Meeting Minutes July 19, 2021
- 6. OPEN FORUM
- 7. PUBLIC HEARINGS
7.1. Elm Creek Brewing, Champlin Marketplace PUD amendment and site plan review for an addition to the existing structure at 11469 Marketplace Drive N, (PID 3112021130099) (Lot 1, Block 1, Westwood North 6th Addition) (Project #2021-11)
7.2. Spark Music Studio LLC, CUP for music school at 11209 Commerce Drive N (PID 3112021310022) (CIC #1785 Elm Creek Professional Condominium) (Project #2021-13)
7.3. Riverway Church, CUP to evaluate a church use under section 126-66 at the Northwest corner of Highway 169 and 117th Avenue North (PID 3012021340006) (Project #2021-14)
7.4. Wash on 169, LLC, Conditional Use Permit request to erect an electronic message center sign at Top Wash car wash, 12218 Business Park Boulevard (Lot 1, Block 3, COLER FARMS)
- 8. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
8.1. Mississippi River Corridor Critical Area (MRCCA)ordinance amendment to City Code Section 126-348 and overlay districts (Project 2020-36)
- 9. UPDATES
9.1. City Council actions
- 10. ADJOURNMENT
Champlin City Planning Commission 8-16-2021
Loading the player...