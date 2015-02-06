Champlin City Planning Commission 6-21-21

7.1. The applicant, Mike Hunger, has submitted a request for preliminary plat of Twin City Twisters Addition and site plan review for a new gymnastics facility at 12346, 12340, 12334, 12358, and 12370 Business Park Blvd. N, Champlin (PIDs: 3012021120013, 3012021120012, 3012021120014, 3012021120011, 3012021120010) (Project #2021-04)