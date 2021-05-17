Champlin City Planning Commission 5-17-21

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
- 3. INTRODUCTIONS/ROLL CALL
- 4. APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- 5. ADOPTION OF MINUTES
- 6. OPEN FORUM
- 7. PUBLIC HEARINGS
7.1. Request from Southpond III LLC, for Planned Unit Development amendment to alter the South Pond Center signage specifications for off-premise monument sign replacement at 11200 Aquila Drive North (PID 3112021420074) (Project 2020-06)
- 7.2. Request from Jeff Tillemans for a conditional use permit to construct an attached garage that exceeds the 1,000 square foot size threshold at 11424 Sumter Avenue, Champlin (Lot 2, Block 1, Tillemans Addition) (Project 2020-08)
- 7.3. Request from Champlin 99 LLC for a rezoning, preliminary planned unit development plan and preliminary plat for a 99-lot single-family residential subdivision known as The Oaks at Bauer Farm
- 8. OTHER BUSINESS
8.1. Council actions update
- 8.2. Legends crossing update
- 9. ADJOURNMENT