Champlin City Planning Commission 4-19-21

- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
- 3. INTRODUCTIONS/ROLL CALL
- 4. APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- 5. ADOPTION OF MINUTES
- 6. PUBLIC HEARINGS
6.1. Project 2021-02: Preliminary Plat Emery Village 5th Addition A request from Rachel Development, for planning applications including: Comprehensive plan amendment (North lot) from Office to High Density Residential, rezoning (North lot) from C-1/PUD to R-5/PUD, final PUD plan, preliminary plat Emery Village 5th Addition, site plan review, and conditional use permit for convalescent home/memory care at Outlot E, Emery Village (PID: 3012021430031).
- 7. OTHER BUSINESS
7.1. Project 2020-19: Perkins Estates Plat Council approved April 12, 2021
- 7.2. Requested Updates - Bouchard
- 8. ADJOURNMENT