Champlin City Council Work Session 11-2-2020

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Approval of Agenda
- 5. Open Forum
- 6. Public Hearings
6.1 Resolution Approving the Vacation of Right-of-Way Encumbering the Plat of Champlin Mississippi Crossing Second Addition
- 7. New Business
7.1 Approve Mississippi Crossings Change Order for Sanitary Sewer Modifications and Approve the First Amendment for the Development Agreement for Mississippi Crossings and Mississippi Crossings 2nd Addition
- 8. Adjournment