- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Approval of Agenda
- 5. Approval of Minutes
January 8, 2018 Worksession
January 18, Regular Session
January 16, 2018 Join WKSN W/Planning
January 16, 2018 Worksession
January 16, 2018 Closed Session
January 17, 2018 Worksession/Tour
- 6. Approval of Bills
January 22, 2018
- 7. Announcements
Council Worksession, Following Tonight's Special Session, in the Council Conference Room
1. Resolution No. 2018-16 Approving an Amendment to the Elm Creek Business Center PUD and Resolution No. 2018-17 Approving a Conditional Use Permit Allowing Limited Outside Storage at 11100 Jefferson Highway: CNC Metalcraft (Project 2018-01)
-
2. Resolution No. 2018-18 Approving Pull Tabs to be Conducted by the Champlin Park High School Boys Hockey Booster Club at Clive's Roadhouse and Resolution No. 2018-19 Approving Pull Tabs to be Conducted by the Champlin Park High School Boys Hockey Booster Club at 5-8 Grill and Bar
- 8. Adjournment
Champlin City Council Special Session 1-31-2018
