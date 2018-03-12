- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
March 12, 2018 Regular Session
- 6. Bills
March 26, 2018
- 7. Announcements
- 9. Special Presentations
1. Presentation of Plaque of Appreciation to Councilmember Jessica Tesdall, QCTV Board Member
2. Presentation of Community Partner Award to Todd Hutson and Pete Lewis
3. TH169 Project Update: Hayden Lake Road to Mississippi River Bridge
4. Overview of LOMR Public Informational Meeting
5. 2017 Annual Code Enforcement Report
6. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 10. Consent Agenda
7. Resolution No. 2018-31 Accepting the Bid and Awarding the Contract for the 2018 Crack Seal Project (Improvement Project No. 21804)
8. Approve Plans and Specifications and Advertisement of Bids for the Richardson Park Lighting Project
9. Approve Contractor for Tree Injection Service for Emerald Ash Borer
- 11. Open Forum
- 12. Adjournment
Champlin City Council Meeting 3-26-2018
