- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Approval of Agenda
- 5. Adoption of Minutes:
September 14, 2020
September 14, 2020 Work Session
- 6. Approval of Bills:
Bills List - September 28, 2020
Check Report - September 28, 2020
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
8.1 Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
9.1 Appointment to Northwest Metro River Crossings Public Advisory Committee
9.2 Approve Controlled Substance and Alcohol Testing for Commercial Drivers (DOT) Policy
9.3 Approve date for Worksession with Pinnacle for Indoor Athletic Facility Feasibility Study
9.4 Resolution Appointing Election Judges for the 2020 General Election/p>
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. Public Hearings
11.1 Resolution Adopting the Assessment Roll for the 2020 Edgewater Gardens Project, Improvement Project No. 22002
- 12. New Business
12.1 Resolution Approving a Preliminary Plat, Resolution Approving a Site Plan and Resolution Approving a Conditional Use Permit Supporting Construction of a 5,300 Square Foot Restaurant and Attached 18,000 Square Foot Event Center on Property Identified as Outlot B, Champlin Mississippi Crossings Second Addition
- 13. Adjournment
Champlin City Council 9-28-2020
