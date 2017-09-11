Champlin City Council 9-25-2017

2. Resolution No. 2017-97 for Capital Appropriations from the 2017 Minnesota State Bond Proceeds for the Mill Pond Shore Land and Aquatic Habitat Restoration Project (Improvement Project No. 21311)



3. Approve Final Payment of Grading Contract for Flood Control Berm (Improvement Project No. 21609)



4. Resolution No. 2017-98 Approving Plans and Specifications and Ordering the Advertisement of Bids for the Independence Avenue Rain Garden/Pond (Improvement Project No. 21716)



5. Approve Construction Cooperative Agreement No. PW 07-24-17 with Hennepin County for Trunk Highway 169 Improvements



6. Resolution No. 2017-99 Accepting the Bid and Awarding the Contract for the Elm Creek Greenway Trail (Improvement Project No. 21703)