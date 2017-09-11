Champlin City Council 9-25-2017

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
September 11, 2017 Worksession
September 11, 2017 Regular Session
- 6. Bills
September 25, 2017
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
2. Resolution No. 2017-97 for Capital Appropriations from the 2017 Minnesota State Bond Proceeds for the Mill Pond Shore Land and Aquatic Habitat Restoration Project (Improvement Project No. 21311)
3. Approve Final Payment of Grading Contract for Flood Control Berm (Improvement Project No. 21609)
4. Resolution No. 2017-98 Approving Plans and Specifications and Ordering the Advertisement of Bids for the Independence Avenue Rain Garden/Pond (Improvement Project No. 21716)
5. Approve Construction Cooperative Agreement No. PW 07-24-17 with Hennepin County for Trunk Highway 169 Improvements
6. Resolution No. 2017-99 Accepting the Bid and Awarding the Contract for the Elm Creek Greenway Trail (Improvement Project No. 21703)
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. Public Hearings
7. Resolution No. 2017-100 Adopting the Assessment Roll for Anderson Estates and the Preserve at Elm Creek 2nd and 3rd Additions (Improvement Project No. 21702)
8. Waive First Reading, Conduct Second Reading, Adopt & Authorize Publication Summary of Ordinance Nos. 786, 787, 788 and 789 Amending Gas & Electric Franchise Fees
- 12. New Business
9. Resolution No. 2017-101 Approving a Revised Final Plat for Mississippi Crossings: United Properties (Project 2017-09)
10. Resolution No. 2017-102 Approving a Site Plan to Add a Second Story Addition to the Existing Building at 321 Dean Avenue: EMC Services, Inc. (Project 2017-20)
11. Resolution No. 2017-103 Approving a Preliminary Plat of Animal Hospital and Resolution No. 2017-104 Approving a Three Foot Variance for a Parking Lot Addition at 327 Dean Avenue East (Elm Creek Animal Hospital: city of Champlin and Elm Creek Animal Hospital (Project 2017-19)
- 13. Adjournment
Champlin City Council 9-25-2017
Loading the player...