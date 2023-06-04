Champlin City Council 9-24-2018

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
September 10, 2018 Regular Session
- 6. Bills
September 24, 2018
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. TH169 Project Update
2. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
3. Appointment of Full-Time Police Officer
4. Appointment to Park and Recreation Commission
5. Approve 2019 Hennepin Youth Sports Program Grant Application for Andrews Park
6. Approve Final Payment to Minger Construction, Inc for the Improvements to Lift Station No. 5 (Improvement Project No. 21717)
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. Public Hearings
7. Waive First Reading, Conduct Second Reading, Adopt and Authorize Publication Summary of Ordinance Nos. 800, 801, 802 and 803 Amending Electric and Gas Franchise Fees
- 12. New Business
8. Resolution No. 2018-72 Approving a Conditional Use Permit to Remove 625 Yards of Soil for a Mississippi Riverbank Improvement at 11656 Mississippi Drive: Marshall and Becky Posey (Project 2018-17)
9. Resolution No. 2018-73 Approving the Bids and Awarding the Contract for the Jefferson Highway Bridge Restoration (Improvement Project No. 21719)
10. Resolution No. 2018-74 Ordering a Feasibility Study for Reclaim and Pave Improvements Within Westwood North 2nd Addition (Improvement Project No. 21701)
11. Resolution No. 2018-75 Ordering a Feasibility Study for the 2019 Street Improvements (Improvement Project No. 21901)
- 13. Adjournment
