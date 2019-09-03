- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
September 3, 2019 Work Session
September 9, 2019 Work Session
September 9, 2019 Regular Session
- 6. Bills
September 23, 2019
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Presentation of Citizen and Officer Lifesaving Awards
2. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
3. Approve Amendments to City Administrator Employment Agreement
4. Issue a Massage Therapy Retail Business and Therapist License to Melanie Metz Massage Therapy
- 10. Open Forum
5. Response to Resident Dispute Regarding Privacy Fence
- 11. Public Hearings
6. Resolution No. 2019-71 Adopting the Assessment Roll for 2019 Mill and Overlay (Improvement Project No. 21904)
7. Resolution No. 2019-72 Adopting the Assessment Roll for the White Oaks Addition Area/Rosemill Lane Area (Improvement Project No. 21803)
8. Resolution No. 2019-73 Adopting the Assessment Roll for Street Improvements Within Westwood North 2nd Addition, 2019 Xylon Avenue Rehabilitation Project (Improvement Project No. 21701)
9. Waive First Reading, Conduct Second Reading, Adopt and Authorize Publication Summary of Ordinance Numbers 928, 818, 819 and 820 Amending Electric and Gas Franchise Fees
- 12. New Business
10. Resolution No. 2019-74 Accepting the Feasibility Study and Ordering the Public Hearing for Champlin Heights Addition and Garfield Avenue Street and Utility Improvements (Improvement Project No. 22001)
- 13. Adjournment
Champlin City Council 9-23-2019
