Champlin City Council 9-14-2020

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Approval of Agenda
- 5. Adoption of Minutes
5.1 August 20, 2020 Joint Meeting
5.2 August 24, 2020 Work Session
5.3 August 24, 2020 Regular Meeting
- 6. Approval of Bills
6.1 Bills List - September 14, 2020
Check Report - September 14, 2020
Refund Check Register UB - September 14, 2020
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
8.1 Update on 2020 Street Improvement Projects
- 9. Consent Agenda
9.1 Approve Change Order No. 2 for Water Tower No. 1 Rehabilitation, Improvement Project No. 22003
9.2 Resolution Amending Ordering a Feasibility Study for Hidden Oaks Addition - Woods Trail Addition Improvement Project No. 22103, to Include Coneflower Circle N
9.3 Second Reading and Adoption of an Ordinance Amending Section 58, Article IV Regarding Snowmobiles, Motorized Dirt Bikes and All-Terrain Vehicles
9.4 Resolution Declaring Cost to be Assessed, and Ordering Preparation of Proposed Assessment for Jersey/Kentucky/Louisiana Avenue Area, Street Improvement Project No. 22005
9.5 Resolution Declaring Cost to be Assessed, and Ordering Preparation of the Assessment Roll for 113th Avenue and Xenia Avenue Improvement Project No. 22004
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. Public Hearings
11.1 Resolution Adopting the Assessment Roll for the Champlin Heights Addition and Garfield Avenue, Improvement Project No. 22001
- 12. New Business
12.1 First Reading of an Ordinance Rezoning Property from R-A to R-1, Resolution Approving a Lot Split, and Resolution Approving Variances to the Front Yard Setback for Proposed Structure on Parcel Band Existing Structure on Parcel A on Property Located at 11090 Goose Lake Road: John Schmitz (Project 2020-15)
12.2 Resolution Certifying the 2021 Proposed City Property Tax Levy, the 2021 Preliminary Operating Budget and Establish a Public Hearing Date and a Resolution Approving 2021 Proposed HRA Property Tax Levy for Economic Development Activities
- 13. Adjournment
