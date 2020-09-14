Champlin City Council 9-14-2020

9.1 Approve Change Order No. 2 for Water Tower No. 1 Rehabilitation, Improvement Project No. 22003



9.2 Resolution Amending Ordering a Feasibility Study for Hidden Oaks Addition - Woods Trail Addition Improvement Project No. 22103, to Include Coneflower Circle N



9.3 Second Reading and Adoption of an Ordinance Amending Section 58, Article IV Regarding Snowmobiles, Motorized Dirt Bikes and All-Terrain Vehicles



9.4 Resolution Declaring Cost to be Assessed, and Ordering Preparation of Proposed Assessment for Jersey/Kentucky/Louisiana Avenue Area, Street Improvement Project No. 22005



9.5 Resolution Declaring Cost to be Assessed, and Ordering Preparation of the Assessment Roll for 113th Avenue and Xenia Avenue Improvement Project No. 22004